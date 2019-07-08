As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Share Price Rose, Symmetry Peak Management Has Lifted by $430,000 Its Holding; Starbucks Com (SBUX) Shareholder Vision Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $939,060

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,334 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57M, down from 101,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 2.43 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 1.58M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, M Holdg Securities Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,495 shares. Wespac Advsr Lc stated it has 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 41,222 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 0.45% or 20,821 shares. Btc Management has invested 0.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability holds 388 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 16,518 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1,718 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs invested in 0.07% or 5,235 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Colony Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,234 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 113,900 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Announces Partnership to License Thai Operations – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Add Target & These 4 Retail Stocks for Superb Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.23M for 30.08 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 107,378 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $46.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 50,470 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $3.50M were sold by Varma Vivek C. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MeliÃ¡ Hotels International Announces Flagship Store Agreement with Ctrip – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, CTRP – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perception Versus Reality On Trade And China’s Economy – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ctrip.com International Stock Surged 28% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 142,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).