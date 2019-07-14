As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Valuation Rose, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Lowered Its Holding by $100.56 Million; As Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Valuation Rose, Osmium Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $3.46 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 1.76M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 39,313 shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 49.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 115,437 shares stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 18,359 shares. Legal General Gp Plc accumulated 1,597 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 802,823 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 3,219 shares. Lapides Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Metropolitan Life Ins Comm has 5,726 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Lc stated it has 333,020 shares. Strs Ohio owns 23,900 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 18,672 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public has 3,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 36,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).