As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Valuation Declined, Holder Kylin Management Cut by $21.47 Million Its Position; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Raised Its Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $37.24 Million as Shares Declined

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 6.53 million shares traded or 48.08% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company's stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. Some Historical CTRP News; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ctrip.com EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Rite Aid, Conagra Brands Stocks Soar Post-Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Streetinsider.com which released: "Baidu (BIDU) Likely to Buyback Shares with Ctrip Cash – Bernstein – StreetInsider.com" on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Do Analysts Think About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CTRP) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session – Benzinga" published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Ctrip.com EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 09, 2019.