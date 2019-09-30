As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Increased Holding; As Mohawk Inds (MHK) Share Value Declined, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Upped Holding by $1.47 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99M shares traded or 654.42% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 542,754 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Thursday, August 15.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.