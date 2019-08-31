As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Price Declined, Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $100.56 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Boosted Holding

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78 million shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 74.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 100,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 234,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.86 million, up from 134,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $104.44 million for 42.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 122,240 shares to 80,680 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 653,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,700 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).