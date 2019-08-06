As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Price Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Position by $16.48 Million; As Benefitfocus (BNFT) Share Price Declined, California State Teachers Retirement System Raised by $393,372 Its Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 1127.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 383,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 417,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23 million, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 3.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 8,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The institutional investor held 43,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 35,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 452,818 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $279.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Rev $66.8M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 04/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Data Shows Employers in Education, Health Care, Manufacturing and Retail Continue to Shift More Health Insurance C; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$258M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C

More notable recent Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Benefitfocus Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Secondary Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Benefitfocus Appoints Current Board Member and Veteran Technology Finance Executive, Stephen Swad, as CFO – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “StoneCo (STNE) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.5% in Session – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $152.33 million activity.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 15,845 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 12,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,080 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BNFT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 8,766 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 191,562 shares. State Street reported 537,925 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.56% or 180,514 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 0% stake. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 33,760 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 127,314 are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Jane Street reported 17,932 shares stake. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 14,347 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 509,193 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,493 shares in its portfolio.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares to 233,603 shares, valued at $30.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Stock’s Buy Signal Hasn’t Been Wrong in 3 Years – Schaeffers Research” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip CEO: Positive Outlook for China’s Outbound Tourism Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Look Under The Hood: QQXT Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges on Q4 Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.