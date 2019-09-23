As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bluefin Trading Has Cut Stake by $10.57 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Shares Declined While Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Increased Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 72.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 293,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 110,607 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, down from 404,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 3.74M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Baidu (BIDU) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 4,962 shares as the company's stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 12,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, up from 7,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Baidu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 2.72 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC) by 361,400 shares to 821,400 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 250,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Expedia Stock's Earnings Were Not as Bad as Its Action Suggests – Nasdaq" on May 06, 2019