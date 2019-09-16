As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Increased Position; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Maintains Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 54,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 740,865 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.19 million, up from 686,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 2.49 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 19/04/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS SAYS MEMBERS OF STEELWORKERS LOCAL 9344 SEPT-ILES, QUEBEC, HAVE VOTED BY A 94 PCT MAJORITY TO REJECT IOC CONTRACT OFFER; 09/04/2018 – Rio Tinto stands to win from Rusal sanctions; U.S. consumers to lose; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Smelter sales still on; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert pertaining to Rio Tinto withdrawn; 23/03/2018 – RIO TINTO CONCERNED ABOUT CHINA-U.S. TRADE TENSION: CEO; 13/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Announce World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.45M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

