As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Kylin Management Trimmed Stake; Hillsdale Investment Management Trimmed Magna Intl Com (MGA) Position by $4.16 Million; Share Value Declined

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc Com (MGA) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 84,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 134,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, down from 219,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 527,451 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99 million shares traded or 654.42% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18,900 shares to 53,340 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).