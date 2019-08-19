As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Declined, Kylin Management Lowered Its Stake; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, Glovista Investments Boosted Its Holding by $340,000

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company's stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.87M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 683,876 shares to 251,262 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 343,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,671 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EPOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 644,866 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 543,009 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated invested in 7.88 million shares or 0.7% of the stock. 45,102 were accumulated by Coastline Tru. Tortoise Invest Limited Com reported 5,094 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability owns 26,762 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Grp has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,802 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 25,554 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 147,500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.27M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 102,026 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers reported 64,397 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. First Manhattan reported 174,514 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated accumulated 1,465 shares.