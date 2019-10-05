As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Declined, Kylin Management Cut Its Holding; Cme Group (CME) Holding Maintained by Uss Investment Management Ltd

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 184,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.08M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 09/26: (MRNS) (BYND) (RAD) Higher; (PIR) (BTAI) (FDS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CTRP) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ctrip.com International Stock Surged 28% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 13,400 shares to 151,600 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,000 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CME to launch E-mini S&P 500 ESG index futures – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CME) 2.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

