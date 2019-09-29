As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shares Declined, Holder Kylin Management Trimmed Its Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Declined, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Boosted Its Holding by $15.02 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 596,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 748,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.62 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99M shares traded or 654.42% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 40,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 355,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.51M, up from 314,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 2,100 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.35% or 180,421 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 19,035 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 7,842 are owned by Ls Advisors Lc. Gp owns 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 183,879 shares. Wafra Incorporated invested in 0.63% or 50,873 shares. 650 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Castleark Limited Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.37% stake. Interactive Fincl Advsrs has 1.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,627 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 37,773 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.35% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 83,155 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).