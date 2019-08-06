As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shares Declined, Holder Investure Has Cut by $1.84 Million Its Stake; As New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Valuation Rose, Holder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Upped Holding

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 102,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 528,342 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, up from 425,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 762,455 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 09/05/2018 – Meet the New York Times’s Most Devoted Letter Writers; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.35% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C holds 0.01% or 57,500 shares. Amg Funds Lc holds 0.82% or 25,478 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 41,478 are held by Kemnay Advisory Svcs. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 6.34 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 415 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs reported 29,904 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 28,599 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 77,459 shares. 239,300 were accumulated by Swiss Savings Bank. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 16,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 0% or 15 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. had sold 11,580 shares worth $360,535 on Monday, February 11.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,464 shares to 32,336 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,253 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.