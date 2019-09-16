As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shares Declined, Bridgewater Associates LP Raised Holding; California Public Employees Retirement System Has Trimmed Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stake by $351,819; Valuation Declined

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 27,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 20,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281,000, down from 47,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 832,000 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 238.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 81,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 115,335 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 34,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 1.64 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” published on February 08, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enable Midstream declares $0.3305 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enable Midstream to Participate in J.P. Morgan Midwest Energy Infrastructure and MLP Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.89 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 1.22M shares to 7.61M shares, valued at $420.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT).