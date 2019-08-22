As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Value Declined, Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Lowered Its Position by $100.56 Million; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Share Value Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Holding

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 129,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 270,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 140,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 80,449 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 19/04/2018 – CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL) CLXC.ST – OSCAR WERNER ASSUMES HIS ROLE AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: WERN 1Q EPS 38C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 36C; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL CHALLENGES ARE BROADER THAN JUST PENSION REFORM: WERNER; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises to Participate in Three Investment Conferences; 29/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: HOCHDORF Holding Ltd: Changes in Senior Management – Werner Schweizer is succeeded by Dr Peter Pfeilschifter; 09/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Increases Quarterly Dividend

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 2.01M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $103.40M for 43.71 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XRT) by 256,200 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 65,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,220 shares, and cut its stake in Neos Therapeutics Inc.

