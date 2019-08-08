As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Value Declined, Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake by $4.03 Million; Argent Capital Management Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 67,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 75,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 14.98% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 2.63M shares traded or 409.01% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 93,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.44 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.62M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 3,102 shares to 12,455 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 705,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 5,562 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc reported 332 shares stake. Arrowstreet LP has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Champlain Inv Prtn Limited Liability owns 0.48% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1.56M shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 127,560 shares. 4,485 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. South Dakota Council invested in 0.05% or 65,900 shares. Ashford Cap accumulated 836,898 shares or 4.28% of the stock. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 35,150 shares. Sit Inv Associate reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,159 shares. 183,119 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability. Icon Advisers Inc owns 83,274 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc stated it has 6,355 shares.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.06M for 44.93 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.