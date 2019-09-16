As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Price Declined, Parus Finance Uk LTD Increased Holding by $883,080; Srs Investment Management Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.67M, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 24,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 84,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.45 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holdings stated it has 822,505 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Conning owns 5,206 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.37% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sei Communication accumulated 33,756 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 6 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 210 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 3,650 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 5,206 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,822 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 8,585 are owned by Leisure Mngmt. Arrow has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.13% stake.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EA) 15% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Now’s the Time to Buy These Video Game Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Electronic Arts (EA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTRP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip to boost tourism to Mediterranean paradise Morocco – GlobeNewswire” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 9, 2019 : CTRP, LMNR, ASPU, LAKE – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip.com EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,150 shares to 49,450 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 19,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,309 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).