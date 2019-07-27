As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fiera Capital Lowered by $12.21 Million Its Holding; Burney Co Upped Position in Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) by $2.79 Million as Valuation Rose

Burney Co increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 136.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 17,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 13,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $177.85. About 87,936 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 33.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 283,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,380 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 488,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 4.05M shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 54,282 shares to 4.54 million shares, valued at $556.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 69,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.06 million for 51.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Co has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 112,798 shares. Sei holds 0.02% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) or 39,768 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 13,520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 47,148 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Quantum Management holds 0.13% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) or 1,548 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,153 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 1,475 shares. Zacks Inv Management owns 14,640 shares. Prelude Management has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 304 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 43,472 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.24% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Fund has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 20,944 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 21,390 shares to 16,093 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,656 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).