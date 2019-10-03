As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Boosted Position; Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lowered Its Position by $14.44 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 10.93 million shares traded or 137.32% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 451,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 47,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 499,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 1.09M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 64,600 shares to 111,008 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 86,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

