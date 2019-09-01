As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Shares Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Increased Its Stake; Ls Investment Advisors Has Lifted Centene (CNC) Position by $575,898; Share Value Rose

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 89,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78M shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 9,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 21,075 shares to 13,523 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,463 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19,450 shares. 160,769 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 414,119 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 4,846 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0.02% or 266,401 shares. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, a Texas-based fund reported 23,169 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 59,971 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 3,837 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 15,422 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 35,516 shares. Scout Invests Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 243,483 shares. 483,653 were accumulated by Natl Pension Serv. Edgestream Partners Lp owns 19,968 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTRP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip and UNDP Co-launch ‘Travel for Good Alliance’ to Beat Air Pollution – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.