As Ctrip Com Int’l LTD Adr (CTRP) Share Price Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised by $360,000 Its Stake; Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stock Declined While Fiduciary Management Decreased Holding

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 36,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 6.88 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426.59 million, down from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 529,591 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.45M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 14,600 shares to 34,940 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

