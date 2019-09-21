As Ctrip.Com Intl (CTRP) Valuation Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Holding; Lafayette Investments Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position as Market Value Rose

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25 million shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 06/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Pushed by Nuns to Address the Bank’s Ethical Lapses; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl (CTRP) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 184,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 35,462 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 219,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Crp by 237,237 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $35.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream P (NYSE:ENBL) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 11.69 million shares. 34,844 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Texas-based National Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Creative Planning reported 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grand Jean has 1.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fire Group Incorporated holds 255,086 shares. Summit Asset stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chicago Equity Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,960 shares. 13,488 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 2.77M shares. Ashfield Prns Lc owns 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 97,522 shares. 3.34 million were reported by Brown Advisory. Sit Invest Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Highlander Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $282.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.