As Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Boosted Position; Chevron New (CVX) Holding Boosted by Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1837.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 174,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 183,873 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.96 million, up from 9,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.9. About 4.91M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 11.66 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430.46M, up from 10.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 3.74M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 868,717 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $336.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 4.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,027 shares to 816 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 37,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,715 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

