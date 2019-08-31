As Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Share Price Declined, Holder Capital International Sarl Lowered Stake by $7.19 Million; Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sun Cmntys (SUI) as Stock Price Rose

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 167,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 879,572 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.43M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78 million shares traded or 35.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways)

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 69,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 24,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 94,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $147.8 lastly. It is down 38.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $104.44M for 42.61 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip and Sicily Boost Tourism Co-operation with Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate 12% Upside For QQEW – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TrainPal Expands Product Coverage to Italy Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 26.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

