As Ctrip.Com International LTD Adr (CTRP) Shares Declined, Davis Selected Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake by $508,776; Willis Investment Counsel Lifted Its Sanofi (RY) Position by $7.63 Million

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (CTRP) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 495,080 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63M, up from 483,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 3.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sanofi (RY) by 62.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 173,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 452,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02 million, up from 278,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 1.18M shares traded or 40.53% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 25/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$10; 16/03/2018 – FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG FHZN.S : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – RBC’s Mark Mahaney said that Snap’s work on its advertising marketplace and interface are necessary changes that could drive engagement; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “How to Get Your Portfolio Ready for a Bear Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Ranking the Top 3 Bank Stocks at the 2019 Halfway Mark – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Ways Investors Can Prepare for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “A Sure Way to Lose Money: Short Royal Bank (TSX:RY) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TXN) by 118,428 shares to 91,065 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GPC) by 144,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,360 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (NYSE:IFF).