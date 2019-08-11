As Ctrip.Com International Limited Adr (Each Represents 0.125 Ordinary Usd0.01) (CTRP) Stock Price Declined, Schroder Investment Management Group Boosted by $5.93 Million Its Stake; Td Asset Management Maintains Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Limited Adr (Each Represents 0.125 Ordinary Usd0.01) (CTRP) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 137,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 920,542 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.22 million, up from 782,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Limited Adr (Each Represents 0.125 Ordinary Usd0.01) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 1.44M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 192,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.66M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Sponsored Adr (Each Represents 25 Ordinary Shares Ars1) (NYSE:PAM) by 167,119 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $34.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Common Stock Usd0.01 by 1.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.10 (NYSE:MTZ).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 6,861 shares to 516,166 shares, valued at $57.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,089 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).