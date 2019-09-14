As Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Stock Price Declined, Newport Asia Has Cut by $741,600 Its Position; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.84 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.30 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 37,295 shares to 59,770 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $188.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

