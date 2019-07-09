As Csx (CSX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Stake; Gap (GPS) Market Value Declined While Tyvor Capital Lowered Its Holding by $8.02 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 106.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 124,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,270 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, up from 117,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 2.67 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 5.11 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 26.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/05/2018 – The gap between environmental concern and consumer action is poised to shrink as tech-minded millennials make green choices in their daily lives; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap partners with local organizations to distribute 300 computers and internet access to rural Colorado community; 22/03/2018 – Gap Accounting Chief, Controller Dara Bazzano to Resign, Effective April 5; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 22/03/2018 – Mind the Gap: Women in Technology; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 20/03/2018 – Athleta Earns B Corp Certification

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 5,306 shares to 228,049 shares, valued at $32.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 380,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Airlines: Soaring To New Heights – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX (CSX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Is CSX On The Right Track? Bull, Bear Takes On The Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Inc reported 4.44M shares. Coldstream Mgmt, a Washington-based fund reported 2,937 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 340,368 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Korea Investment holds 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 719,911 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.36% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 580,043 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.04% or 14,942 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.18% or 8.69M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Rockland Trust reported 3,050 shares. Charter Tru Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Sawgrass Asset Management has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 3,596 shares. Fruth Investment stated it has 9,900 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 301,672 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 293,077 shares to 371,453 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc by 774,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 994,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME).

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Gap, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Nike, Adidas, Under Armour: Do Millennials Have The Luxury Of Flexing For Sport? – Forbes” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Gap Inc. to Participate in Investor Conference on June 18 – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gap Shares Looking Attractive Around $21 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Gap Brand Is Dying – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 50,987 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Hartford Mgmt stated it has 23,534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 13,575 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc stated it has 10,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De holds 1.04 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.09% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Aqr Capital has invested 0.11% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Hrt Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Moreover, Millennium Limited Co has 0.07% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Adams Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.74% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company owns 83,519 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 402,609 shares stake.