As Csx (CSX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Trimmed Position by $489,806; Dowling & Yahnke Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) Raised by $1.62 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36 million, up from 44,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.42. About 1.26M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,832 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 2.65 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 109,150 shares to 116,140 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $921.01M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 20,395 shares to 8,115 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.