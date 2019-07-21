As Csx (CSX) Valuation Rose, Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Position by $308,950; 1St Source (SRCE) Market Valuation Declined While 1St Source Bank Has Increased Position by $539,572

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58 million, up from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 43,464 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 4,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,765 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, down from 166,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 7.97 million shares traded or 77.19% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares to 25,959 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington (HBAN) Up 10.8% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Citigroup Stock is an Attractive Investment Option – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Zacks.com published: “5 Reasons to Buy 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Stock Now – Zacks.com” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares to 100,770 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

