As Csx (CSX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Raised Its Position; As Transcanada Corp. (TRP) Shares Rose, Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 102,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.53 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.70 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp. (TRP) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 110,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.91 million, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 711,818 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FIXES OPERATING, MAINTENANCE AND ADMINISTRATION COSTS AT $225 MLN FOR 2018 AND $230 MLN FOR 2019; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 235,703 shares to 11.04 million shares, valued at $375.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline by 525,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,710 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners L.P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associates Inc reported 0.14% stake. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 0.34% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.16% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has invested 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 133,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moneta Gp Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Coastline Trust Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 25,155 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,850 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 208,103 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.08% or 7.18M shares. Jnba Financial Advisors has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ser Corporation holds 0.01% or 833 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt owns 10,626 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $255.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 58,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).