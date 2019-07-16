As Csx (CSX) Stock Value Rose, Perritt Capital Management Cut Stake by $373,034; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined, Hendley & Co Trimmed Holding

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 5,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 10,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 2.78 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 2.85M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights on Sunday, or 1 percent of those scheduled; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS ON DIVERSION IN EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS AHEAD OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 247 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 9,757 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 23,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Personal Svcs has invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Personal Advsrs Corp accumulated 0% or 3,333 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt Incorporated owns 6,517 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 42,800 shares. Perritt Capital Management has 5,416 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.12% or 3,843 shares. Davenport Communication Ltd Liability holds 59,151 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.08% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Korea Inv Corp invested in 0.24% or 719,911 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.13% or 360,801 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd invested in 2,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Permanens Lp holds 1.16% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 52,225 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 4.64 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc holds 128,258 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.27% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sterneck Cap reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wellington Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.18M shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 8,891 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 25,817 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP reported 141,283 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Limited Company holds 17,586 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl owns 1.11M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 0.06% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 1.56 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 88,868 shares.

