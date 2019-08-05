As Csx (CSX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Holding; Steelcase (SCS) Stock Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.12 Million Its Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 155,188 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 95.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 71,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 3,490 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 75,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 4.06 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Tronic Corp (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 205,012 shares to 816,833 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Steelcase A Strong Buy After Wednesday’s ‘Puzzling’ Decline – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Steelcase Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation reported 513,677 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Regions Financial has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 93,182 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 925,175 shares. Hillsdale Investment invested 0.2% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 838,435 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Sei Invs accumulated 63,303 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability invested in 78,788 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 68,842 shares in its portfolio. 45,473 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Lc. 17,519 are held by Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd has 82,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44 million for 9.14 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% or 59,414 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 718 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited holds 0.47% or 39,416 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.26% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stewart And Patten invested in 2,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc owns 3,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T reported 100,334 shares. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.22% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). California-based Capital Rech Global Invsts has invested 1.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hanson And Doremus Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,053 shares. Fincl Advantage Inc has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amer Century invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 15,488 shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Named One of America’s ‘Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion’ – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX (CSX) Is Up 1.71% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Debates: Should Investors Buy The Dip In CSX? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 168,748 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $187.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $814.09M for 16.17 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.