As Csx (CSX) Stock Value Declined, Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Cls Investments Raised Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.06 Million

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 538.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 7,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 65,330 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 72,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 6.32M shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 65,663 shares to 100,933 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (NYSE:ACN) by 2,264 shares to 89,170 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.