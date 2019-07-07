As Csx (CSX) Stock Rose, Holder Argent Trust Company Has Decreased by $385,984 Its Position; As Kroger (KR) Stock Declined, Monarch Capital Management Boosted Holding by $754,560

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,245 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 37,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.44 million for 17.19 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

