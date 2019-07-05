As Csx (CSX) Stock Price Rose, Scotia Capital Lifted Its Stake; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $1.91 Million as Stock Price Declined

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 610,813 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 8,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,563 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 68,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 1.53 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does CF Industries Holdings’s (NYSE:CF) Share Price Gain of 51% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CF Would Be An $80 Stock With Dividends In Place Of Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.04% or 4.41M shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank Division holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate accumulated 69,594 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Sumitomo Life has 8,612 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp accumulated 11,558 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 52,380 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,080 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 9,200 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 25,035 shares. 20,200 are owned by Numerixs Technology. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 10.34M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 5.63M shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.15% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,276 shares to 53,925 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 21,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,479 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: IBM, Honeywell, American Express, CSX, Progressive – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Rides on Volume Growth & Lower Tax Rates Amid High Debt – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is CSX (CSX) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 GARP Stocks for a Winning Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.