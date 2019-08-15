As Csx (CSX) Stock Price Declined, Valinor Management Raised Position by $19.21 Million; Bailard Cut Its Holding in Qualys (QLYS) by $1.06 Million

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 380,937 shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 259,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.78 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $64.58. About 3.56M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Millennium Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,096 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 3,768 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 22,266 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 20,341 shares. 2,567 are owned by Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd. Alps Advsrs holds 11,001 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 972 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 982,408 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial holds 0% or 54 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.02% or 11,623 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 24,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 272 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 3.54M shares in its portfolio.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,800 shares to 12,260 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $67.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 284,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).