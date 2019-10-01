As Csx (CSX) Stock Price Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined While Jvl Advisors Has Lowered Position by $11.61 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 24,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 889 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 1.70M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 853,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 6.63 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.94M for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 634,697 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.12% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 60,672 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Westwood Holdings Grp stated it has 2.00M shares. Loews Corp has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). New York-based Sir Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.67% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 799,753 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 7,516 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 12,785 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Swiss Bank holds 782,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Columbia Pacific Advsr Llc reported 0.26% stake. Stifel Financial Corp holds 176,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.25M shares to 4.25 million shares, valued at $52.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomura Hldgs Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 335,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Payden And Rygel reported 1,500 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.79% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Edgemoor Invest Advsrs owns 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 7,683 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 49,282 shares. 17,802 were accumulated by Prio Wealth L P. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,440 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Gibraltar Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 7.29% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). City Holding has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Florida-based Wealth Planning Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Duff And Phelps Inv Management Commerce, Illinois-based fund reported 69,973 shares. 112,377 were reported by Hartford Investment. Acg Wealth reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4.33M shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.07% or 32,455 shares.