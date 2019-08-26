As Csx (CSX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Argent Trust Company Has Cut Position by $385,984; As Gaming And Leisure Propertie (GLPI) Valuation Declined, Holder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Cut Holding by $380,000

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 32,245 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 37,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 3.57M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (GLPI) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Propertie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 787,225 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.10 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,107 shares to 13,934 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About CSX Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Macy???s, Amazon, McDonalds, Caterpillar, CSX Corp., Borg Warner – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.2% or 41,656 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 12,196 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei Investments holds 103,385 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Private Ocean has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Personal Advisors Corp holds 0% or 3,333 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability reported 5.56 million shares. 7,092 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Lp. Ancora Limited owns 57,624 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 143,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Motco holds 30,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc owns 469 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Origin Asset Management Llp owns 114,100 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 299 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 394,926 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Incorporated accumulated 15,000 shares. Honeywell Interest Inc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 86,942 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 151,597 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company accumulated 478 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The invested in 5,410 shares. owns 0.11% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 12.24 million shares. Frontier Management Communications reported 988,885 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 2.44 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 7,000 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Liability reported 35,668 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 52,964 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $333,850 activity.