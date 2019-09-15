As Csx (CSX) Stock Price Declined, Chase Investment Counsel Increased Stake by $1.22 Million; Nike Class B (NKE) Share Value Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Decreased by $374,994 Its Holding

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 56,425 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 60,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 5.51M shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,593 shares. Voya Mngmt Llc has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 31,635 were reported by Argent Trust. Hartford Mngmt Company holds 0.62% or 264,943 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability has 11,993 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Company reported 16,873 shares. Fire has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 29,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas Story And Son Limited reported 2.6% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 6,278 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 153,791 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Corp owns 181,590 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 19,036 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,683 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 11,336 shares in its portfolio.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Preferred Etf by 24,510 shares to 135,830 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre by 41,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWOB).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,178 shares to 40,703 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,550 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).