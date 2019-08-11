As Csx (CSX) Stock Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Holder Umb Bank N A Has Upped Bb&T (BBT) Position

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 138,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 271,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, up from 133,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 2.73M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 12,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 59,414 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 46,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 4,117 shares to 58,974 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 22,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,248 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,396 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Co. Washington Tru Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Shamrock Asset Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 2,738 shares. Nomura Asset Company Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tdam Usa Incorporated invested in 18,424 shares. Bartlett Company Lc owns 11,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 18,654 are held by Thomasville Commercial Bank. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 1.06M shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 23,728 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 1.32% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 102,061 shares. Moreover, Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1.12M shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.42% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Proffitt Goodson owns 210 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 354,518 shares. Fincl Pro, Texas-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Salem Counselors stated it has 6,430 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.18% or 150,742 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com invested 0.17% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Finemark National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 10,484 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated LP invested in 0.59% or 242,270 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Axa has 0.21% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Capital Advisors Ok has 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tci Wealth invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd owns 3,444 shares.

