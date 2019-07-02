As Csx (CSX) Shares Rose, Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake Has Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 67,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 321,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.05M, up from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 1.68M shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, CSX, FL – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Lower Tax Rates Aid Revival of CSX This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CSX Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,733 shares to 11,577 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,612 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 100,000 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Hsbc Plc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 767,743 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 22,611 shares. Cap Intl Ca invested in 0.15% or 17,350 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Lc has invested 0.4% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 0.16% or 19,579 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 5,992 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability. Burt Wealth holds 0.3% or 8,879 shares. Cap Intll Investors stated it has 11.26 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bluecrest Capital invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.21% or 58,547 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris & Commerce Ca accumulated 9,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spotify’s Big Data Spin – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company invested in 18,161 shares. Citigroup stated it has 199,024 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). 336,219 are held by Millennium Limited Liability Co. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.05% or 106,153 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 174,979 shares. Paloma Partners owns 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 3,164 shares. 28,434 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Llc. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 11,026 shares. Wade G W reported 89,872 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 5,566 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Advsrs Asset has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Proshare Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 69,991 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 19,686 shares to 206,009 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 32,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,787 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).