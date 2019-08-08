As Csx (CSX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut Position; As Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Decreased by $3.19 Million Its Holding

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 312.55% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 4,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 162,765 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, down from 166,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 934,052 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 2,669 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital owns 9,274 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.52% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 102,040 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,141 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc invested in 42,240 shares. Scotia Inc reported 77,563 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Comml Bank reported 61,220 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 2,720 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Brinker owns 22,817 shares. Smithfield Tru Co owns 1,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc owns 15,488 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 4,585 were accumulated by Gladius Cap Lp. The New York-based Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $815.81M for 16.49 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated accumulated 390 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 0.37% or 223,576 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Company owns 15,332 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 30,885 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 35,395 shares. 116,824 were accumulated by Price Michael F. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,477 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 410 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 17,652 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 16,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 36,938 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 86,000 shares to 705,782 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).