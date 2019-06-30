As Csx (CSX) Share Value Rose, Westpac Banking Trimmed Its Holding by $2.53 Billion; As Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Valuation Declined, Opus Investment Management Increased by $560,000 Its Position

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 14.48 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 33,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,876 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 billion, down from 95,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 2.59M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 16.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 9,411 shares to 18,354 shares, valued at $996.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE).