As Csx (CSX) Share Value Rose, Icon Advisers Cut Its Stake; Stone Run Capital Increased Its Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Share Price Declined

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (CSX) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 41,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Csx Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 5.81M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 2,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (NYSE:BABA) by 4,500 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc..

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga" published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: CSX, CTAS – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "CSX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.