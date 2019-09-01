As Csx (CSX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Stake by $385,466; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Price Declined, Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 31,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 39,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.01 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 146,588 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, down from 151,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 11,700 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 674,920 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 0.26% or 28,214 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 174,280 are held by Connors Investor Serv Inc. Amg Trust Commercial Bank reported 4,392 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Ltd Liability Company reported 4,477 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 287,106 shares. Estabrook Capital stated it has 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Whitnell & Com stated it has 0.51% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 3,144 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mgmt Corp. Laffer reported 46,603 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.23% stake.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $792.58 million for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,857 shares to 143,388 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,637 shares to 13,786 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

