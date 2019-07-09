As Csx (CSX) Share Price Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Cut Its Position by $4.13 Million; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holder American Century Companies Has Trimmed Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 55,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.07 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 1.39 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 76,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 587,729 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, down from 664,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 3.15 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 16.75 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19,072 shares to 76,286 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Consulate accumulated 11,130 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.03% or 758 shares in its portfolio. 50,068 were reported by Pittenger & Anderson. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has 100,866 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. First Finance Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lowe Brockenbrough And accumulated 6,005 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 5,355 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement reported 0.22% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Davenport & Communications Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 59,151 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 514,022 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 173,889 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 47.08M shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co reported 0.51% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ledyard Natl Bank has 5,027 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.64M for 8.17 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 183,398 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $301.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 9,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

