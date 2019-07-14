As Csx (CSX) Share Price Rose, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $460,280; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $4.32 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.11M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Elk Creek Limited Liability accumulated 61,265 shares. 5,695 are owned by James Inv Research. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Com holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.13 million shares. Kenmare Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 164,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fincl Architects reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Aperio Group Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 42,546 shares. American Grp Inc Inc has 3,019 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). M&T Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 14,713 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.02M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Founders Capital Management Ltd has 4.56% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 1.02M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.22% or 1.15 million shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt accumulated 19,737 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Com reported 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 665,799 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 66,856 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation invested 1.27% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Farmers Trust Company owns 5,765 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Communication has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 61,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 90,982 shares. Interocean invested 0.52% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 12,458 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

