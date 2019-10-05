As Csx (CSX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Holding in B & G Foods New (BGS) Trimmed by $1.06 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 53,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.91M, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.26M shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ELECTS FORMER STATOIL, BG CEO HELGE LUND AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 5.97 million shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 38,600 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hartford Management Communications holds 0.24% or 112,377 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 19.49 million shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 45,609 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 97,353 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,487 shares. Girard holds 5,171 shares. Coastline Tru Communications stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated holds 2.1% or 264,072 shares. Augustine Asset Inc accumulated 28,884 shares. Twin Tree Lp owns 10,238 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Altfest L J And accumulated 10,427 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 8,257 shares to 10,543 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,550 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

