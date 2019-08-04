As Csx (CSX) Market Value Declined, New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Position by $8.35 Million; Zeke Capital Advisors Boosted Position in Granite Constr (GVA)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 87.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 21,085 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 11,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.30M shares traded or 204.80% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Csx Corporation (CSX) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 112,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.53 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Csx Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 5.92M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd owns 4,718 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 111,711 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,542 shares. Brown Advisory holds 106,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A reported 6,709 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 64,234 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 0.51% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 280,921 shares. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Inc has 0.24% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 14,641 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 23,634 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 0.32% stake. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 166,297 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 162,641 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1.41% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 162,765 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% stake.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 38,326 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $120.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Research Systm (NYSE:FDS) by 35,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Prudential Financial reported 30,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 33,090 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 311,210 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Bank De reported 83,748 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Lc has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moors Cabot Inc holds 17,014 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset holds 14,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 2.09 million shares. Massachusetts-based Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Agf invested in 100,404 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 6,800 shares.

